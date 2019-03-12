Insider Selling: Core Laboratories (CLB) CAO Sells 428 Shares of Stock

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $28,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CLB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.86% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 24th.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Guggenheim upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

