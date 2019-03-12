Insider Selling: J.Jill Inc (JILL) Insider Sells 171,429 Shares of Stock

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $1,174,288.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,953.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J.Jill Inc has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.Jill Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JILL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 914.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321,954 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 189,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

