Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Insider Sells 17,762 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $782,771.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares in the company, valued at $116,931,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $67.75.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,830,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Nordstrom by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $55,352,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $590,062,000 after purchasing an additional 933,720 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 92.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 653,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.79.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.
