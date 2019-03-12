Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (QLYS) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 234,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,266. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 4,600.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

