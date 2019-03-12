Internap (INAP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INAP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Internap in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Internap from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

INAP opened at $5.30 on Friday. Internap has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Internap by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Internap during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

