Internap (INAP) & Model N (MODN) Head-To-Head Survey

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap -16.18% -2,471.65% -7.11% Model N -18.37% -51.86% -13.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internap and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $280.72 million 0.53 -$45.34 million ($1.55) -3.73 Model N $154.63 million 3.43 -$28.20 million ($0.73) -23.03

Model N has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internap. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Internap has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Internap and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 1 3 0 2.75 Model N 0 2 6 0 2.75

Internap presently has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 96.80%. Model N has a consensus price target of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 35.12%. Given Internap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Internap is more favorable than Model N.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Internap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Internap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Internap beats Model N on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 56 data centers and 97 points of presence worldwide. The INAP CLOUD segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including healthcare; advertising technology; financial; technology infrastructure; and gaming and software. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

