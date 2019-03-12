Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.15% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 54,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBP opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $22.94.

