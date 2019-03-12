InvestFeed (IFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,224.00

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 70.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. InvestFeed has a market cap of $53,809.00 and approximately $1,224.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00389962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.01686474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00228094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005014 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025982 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed was first traded on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.