Investors Sell Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) on Strength (PG)

Investors sold shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $90.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $226.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $135.95 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded up $0.47 for the day and closed at $100.05

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $119,763,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,670,000 after buying an additional 853,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,670,000 after buying an additional 853,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,407,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,062,000 after buying an additional 4,770,076 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,676.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,958,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 73,379,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,086,000 after buying an additional 3,270,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) on Strength (PG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/investors-sell-shares-of-procter-gamble-pg-on-strength-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.