Investors Title (ITIC) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721. The company has a market cap of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.38. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $156.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.95.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Title stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Investors Title worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/investors-title-itic-announces-0-40-quarterly-dividend.html.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.