iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,677 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.60. 154,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255,185. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $123.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

