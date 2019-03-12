iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,900,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,635,000.
Shares of IJR stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
