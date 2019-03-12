iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2,606.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $96,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,534,000 after purchasing an additional 804,340 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,124 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,565,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 607,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

