iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Holdings Cut by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.11. 498,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,890,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-holdings-cut-by-roffman-miller-associates-inc-pa.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.