ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (EIDO) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

EIDO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a twelve month low of $456.00 and a twelve month high of $564.41.

