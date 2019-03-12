Iteris Inc (ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $23.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.47 million and the highest is $24.42 million. Iteris posted sales of $25.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $96.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $97.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $110.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.92 million to $113.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,283. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 million, a P/E ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Neil S. Subin sold 2,551,273 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $10,842,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 192,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

