J C Penney (JCP) Debt Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) debt rose 1.5% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.625% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $57.75 and was trading at $58.88 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCP. Argus downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on J C Penney from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. J C Penney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

JCP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. 15,297,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343,934. The company has a market capitalization of $568.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.16. J C Penney Company Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in J C Penney by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J C Penney by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J C Penney by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in J C Penney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in J C Penney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

