Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Position Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 257.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,666. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

