James M. Funk Acquires 10,000 Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,586. The firm has a market cap of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.40. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $539.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,180,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,937,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,112 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,313,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,381,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2,024.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,587,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,136 shares in the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

