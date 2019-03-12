Jim Steele Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 8th, Jim Steele sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $176,100.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Jim Steele sold 11,174 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $149,172.90.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,246. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,265,000 after buying an additional 1,278,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yext by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 655,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after buying an additional 588,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

