JobsCoin (JOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,645.00

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One JobsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. JobsCoin has a total market cap of $23,645.00 and $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JobsCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JobsCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

JobsCoin Profile

JOBS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. The official website for JobsCoin is jobscoin.us. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin.

Buying and Selling JobsCoin

JobsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JobsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JobsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JobsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JobsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.