Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,725,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the previous session’s volume of 240,321 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 318.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

