JOYN Advisors Inc. Buys 916 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 377.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,078,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,236,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,213,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JOYN Advisors Inc. Buys 916 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/joyn-advisors-inc-buys-916-shares-of-mgm-resorts-international-mgm.html.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.