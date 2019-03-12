JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.12 ($24.55).

Shares of PSM opened at €15.44 ($17.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €13.90 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of €31.10 ($36.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.06.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

