Kalos Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,719 SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

