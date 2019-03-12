Kalos Management Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,032.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Opes Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Opes Advisors Inc now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

