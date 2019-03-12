Keane Group (FRAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Keane Group, Inc. is a provider of integrated well completion services primarily in the U.S. It focuses on complex, technically demanding completion solutions. The company primary service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging and engineered solutions as well as other value-added service offerings. Keane Group, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRAC. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.37 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Keane Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 646,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Keane Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider James Carl Stewart sold 108,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,531.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Powell sold 43,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $457,374.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,788.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,933 shares of company stock worth $1,977,199 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Keane Group by 8,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 102,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Keane Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keane Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keane Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Keane Group during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

