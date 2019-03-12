Kellogg (K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $13.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of K stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $34,087,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $131,475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

