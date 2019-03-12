Kepos Capital LP Invests $619,000 in Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Stock

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,265,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,741,000 after buying an additional 1,446,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International Inc has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.58 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 105.17% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,655 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $610,562.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

