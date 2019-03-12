Kepos Capital LP Invests $762,000 in Roku Inc (ROKU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -926.50 and a beta of 3.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $100,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 16,319 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $493,323.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,639 shares of company stock worth $21,800,775. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

