Kevin M. Farr Buys 5,700 Shares of Chromadex Corp (CDXC) Stock

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) insider Kevin M. Farr acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $19,893.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CDXC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 144,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,084. Chromadex Corp has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 77.80% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

