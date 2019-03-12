Kevin T. Conroy Sells 11,227 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 11,227 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $979,106.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 949,753 shares in the company, valued at $82,827,959.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,531. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.83. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $95.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.64.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

