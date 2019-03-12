Kings Point Capital Management Has $2.02 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360,355 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,497.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,112,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,969,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 54.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,514,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $7,196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,177,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,835,257.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,061,983.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,519,112 shares of company stock worth $47,587,614. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

