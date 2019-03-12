Kings Point Capital Management Has $2.95 Million Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,218 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $85,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,276 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

