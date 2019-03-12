Kings Point Capital Management Has $5.10 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 229,704 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $256.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $270.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

