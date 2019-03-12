Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $340,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $41,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,114 shares of company stock worth $1,135,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

