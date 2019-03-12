Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 16,625 American Tower Corp (AMT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 725,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,781,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.63.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $8,448,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $314,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,393.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,084 shares of company stock worth $11,256,682. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $133.53 and a one year high of $185.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

