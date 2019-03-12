Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $18,394.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 339,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,033,612 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

