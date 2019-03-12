Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) EVP Sells $292,512.50 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $292,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,797. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,543,000 after acquiring an additional 189,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,854,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,350,000 after acquiring an additional 297,157 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,543,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,663,000 after acquiring an additional 942,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,247,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,467,000 after acquiring an additional 842,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

