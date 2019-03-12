Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$7.46 on Tuesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knight Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.06.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

