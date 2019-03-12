Kroger (KR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $811,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,032 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3,790.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,012,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677,827 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,400.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,142,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,584,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Kroger by 64.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,848,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 31.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,935,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,791 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.