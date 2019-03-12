LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Analysts Give Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) a $27.00 Price Target

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OVID. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.22. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 75,000 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.