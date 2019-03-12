Level One Bancorp (LEVL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL) is one of 261 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Level One Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Level One Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Level One Bancorp Competitors 2079 6612 5097 298 2.26

Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.34%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Level One Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Level One Bancorp pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 20.30% 10.81% 1.06% Level One Bancorp Competitors 22.51% 9.27% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Level One Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $70.88 million $14.39 million 12.29 Level One Bancorp Competitors $1.41 billion $272.56 million 13.21

Level One Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Level One Bancorp competitors beat Level One Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

