Level Up Coin (LUC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120.00

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Level Up Coin has a total market capitalization of $103,760.00 and $120.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Level Up Coin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Level Up Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.03 or 0.16930429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00047744 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00001521 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Level Up Coin Token Profile

LUC is a token. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Level Up Coin is medium.com/play2live. Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io.

Level Up Coin Token Trading

Level Up Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

