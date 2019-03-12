Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

LBRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,664,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

