Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for IG Group (IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 519 ($6.78) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 812 ($10.61).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 567 ($7.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 524.50 ($6.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50).

IG Group (LON:IGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 24.90 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IG Group will post 5203.0000479924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £99,620 ($130,171.17).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.