Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Position Reduced by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,554,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,026,000 after purchasing an additional 230,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 536,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,300,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $98.56 and a one year high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $59.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.58 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

