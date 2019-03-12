Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday. The firm currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $3.00 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.61 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,314 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services accounts for approximately 2.9% of 22NW LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 22NW LP owned approximately 5.90% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

