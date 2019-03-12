Linfinity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (LFT)

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Linfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linfinity has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linfinity has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00392026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.01687164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00229564 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005044 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Linfinity Profile

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,522,186 tokens. Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

