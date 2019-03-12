LiqTech International (LIQT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 687,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 711,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,226 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,871,914 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

